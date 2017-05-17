US admiral: North Korea’s actions ‘recipe for disaster’

The top American military officer in the Pacific said on Wednesday that North Korea’s recent military actions “are a recipe for a disaster” and warned against a sense of complacency in the face of increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Adm. Harry Harris Jr. made the remarks at a lecture for a Tokyo think-tank after meeting with Japanese leaders that he said focused on North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.
North Korea test-launched a missile on Sunday that many experts believe could be its most advanced yet, flying higher and longer than any previous missile.
Volatile Kim and his successes
“Combining nuclear warheads with ballistic technology in the hands of a volatile leader like Kim Jong Un is a recipe for a disaster,” Adm. Harris said. “Kim Jong Un is not afraid to fail in public and every test he makes is a success because it takes North Korea one step closer to being able to deliver a nuclear-equipped missile anywhere in the world.”
The missile on Sunday was deliberately fired on a “lofted” trajectory reaching more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles), which is higher than satellites in low Earth orbit to test re-entry capabilities and place its “splash zone” in the open Pacific.
While in Tokyo, Adm. Harris met Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Defence Minister Tomomi Inada.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor