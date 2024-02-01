GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. adds companies to Chinese military list

While it doesn’t involve immediate bans, it carries significant reputational risk for the companies

February 01, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST

Reuters

The United States added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defence Department that highlights entities that are alleged to work with Beijing’s military, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

New additions to the list include memory chip maker YMTC, artificial intelligence company Megvii, lidar maker Hesai Technology and tech company NetPosa.

While being placed on the “Section 1260H” list doesn’t involve immediate bans, it carries significant reputational risk for the designated companies and represents a stark warning to U.S. entities about the risks of conducting business with them. It could also add pressure on the Treasury Department to sanction the companies.

In addition, the 2024 National Defence Authorisation Act added some teeth to the list, prohibiting the Defence Department under Section 805 of the law in coming years from contracting with any of the designated companies.

The updated list is expected to be made public later. Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other firms added on Wednesday include China Three Gorges Corporation, China Construction Technology Co and Yitu Network Technology.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.