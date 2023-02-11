HamberMenu
U.S. adds 6 Chinese entities tied to balloon program to export blacklist

The United States said it would consider taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week

February 11, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - WASHINGTON

An undated U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation handout photo taken at an undisclosed location shows FBI Special Agents assigned to the bureau’s Evidence Response Team processing material recovered from the high-altitude Chinese balloon that was shot down by a U.S. military jet off the coast of South Carolina, in this image released by the FBI on February 9, 2023.

The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist.

The Commerce Department said it added the five companies and one research institute for supporting "China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons."

The entities include Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute.

Earlier this week, the United States said it would consider taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week.

The Biden administration on Friday also added Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology, Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group.

The Chinese embassy in Washington, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beijing Nanjiang, Dongguang, Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group could not be reached.

Being added to the entity list makes it hard for targeted companies to obtain U.S. tech exports. Both U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump used the list to hammer Chinese companies and keep Beijing from advancing militarily.

Washington has said it was confident the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, which the U.S. military shot down last weekend off the U.S. east coast, has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

