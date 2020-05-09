International

U.S. adds 1,635 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, says Johns Hopkins University tracker

People walk at a barricaded street in East End Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

People walk at a barricaded street in East End Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United States recorded 1,635 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 77,178, according to the latest real-time tally Friday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 12,83,829 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

Coronavirus
