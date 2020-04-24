Uproar after Trump suggests ‘injecting disinfectant’ as cure

The makers of Lysol and Dettol warned on Friday that their products should not be used as an internal treatment for the COVID-19 after President Donald Trump wondered about the prospect during a White House briefing.

Mr. Trump noted on Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

That prompted a strong warning from the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol, which said it was issuing a statement to combat “recent speculation.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the statement from Reckitt Benckiser.

Mr. Trump has often talked up prospects for new therapies and offered rosy timelines for the development of a vaccine as he encourages states to move to reopen their economies.

Sunlight, humidity

On Thursday, the White House also pitched “emerging” research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus.

Past studies have not found good evidence that warmer temperatures and higher humidity of spring and summer will help check the spread of the virus.

But William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said at a White House briefing on Thursday that there are “emerging results” from new research that suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air. He said scientists have seen a similar effect from higher temperatures and humidity. A biocontainment lab in Maryland has been conducting testing on the virus since February, Bryan said.

“The virus is dying at a much more rapid pace just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity,” Mr. Bryan said.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that’s great,” Mr. Trump said, adding, “It’s just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man.”