Unwilling to be burdened by anyone else’s politics: Argentine Foreign Minister says rejecting BRICS

Argentina is not willing to be a part of BRICS as it does not want to be part of any political agenda, said visiting Foreign Minister Diana Mondino here on Tuesday. In an interaction organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Ms. Mondino called BRICS a “very good idea” but said, Argentina is not willing to be a member of the outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want to be burdened by whatever politics anybody has,” said Ms. Mondino elaborating on Argentina’s position on BRICS. Argentina’s President Javier Milei had written to the BRICS member countries in December 2023 rejecting the plan to join the outfit. In August 2023 during the BRICS summit in Johannesberg, Argentina had joined Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Ethiopia and Egypt in becoming members of the expanded BRICS.

However, Argentina’s position changed after Javier Milei won the presidential election in November. Foreign Minister Mondino appreciated the economic and commercial scope of BRICS but was non committal about the overall profile of the grouping.

Foreign Miinister Mondino met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday and the two led Argentine and Indian delegates during the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting.

“Concluded a productive and wide-ranging 7th India-Argentina JCM along with Foreign Minister Diana Mondino today in New Delhi. Took stock of our bilateral ties including in trade, space, nuclear, railways, agriculture, fisheries, health, AYUSH, people-to-people and defence ties. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues and our cooperation in multilateral fora,” said Dr. Jaishankar after the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.