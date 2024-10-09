GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unwilling to be burdened by anyone else’s politics: Argentine Foreign Minister says rejecting BRICS

Foreign Minister Mondino appreciated the economic and commercial scope of BRICS but was non committal about the overall profile of the grouping

Published - October 09, 2024 06:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Argentina Foreign Minister Diana Mondino after chairing the seventh India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Argentina Foreign Minister Diana Mondino after chairing the seventh India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Argentina is not willing to be a part of BRICS as it does not want to be part of any political agenda, said visiting Foreign Minister Diana Mondino here on Tuesday. In an interaction organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Ms. Mondino called BRICS a “very good idea” but said, Argentina is not willing to be a member of the outfit.

“We don’t want to be burdened by whatever politics anybody has,” said Ms. Mondino elaborating on Argentina’s position on BRICS. Argentina’s President Javier Milei had written to the BRICS member countries in December 2023 rejecting the plan to join the outfit. In August 2023 during the BRICS summit in Johannesberg, Argentina had joined Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Ethiopia and Egypt in becoming members of the expanded BRICS.

Russia says it hopes Argentina reconsiders decision not to join BRICS

However, Argentina’s position changed after Javier Milei won the presidential election in November. Foreign Minister Mondino appreciated the economic and commercial scope of BRICS but was non committal about the overall profile of the grouping.

Foreign Miinister Mondino met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday and the two led Argentine and Indian delegates during the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting.

“Concluded a productive and wide-ranging 7th India-Argentina JCM along with Foreign Minister Diana Mondino today in New Delhi. Took stock of our bilateral ties including in trade, space, nuclear, railways, agriculture, fisheries, health, AYUSH, people-to-people and defence ties. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues and our cooperation in multilateral fora,” said Dr. Jaishankar  after the meeting.

