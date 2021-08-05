UNSC says it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan

United Nations

05 August 2021 01:38 IST

The UN Security Council, currently being presided over by India, declared that it does “not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate” in Afghanistan, as it expressed concern over the violence in the country.

In a press statement issued by Council President T.S. Tirumurti, members of the 15-nation Council reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict and “declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate”. “The members called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire,” the statement said.

