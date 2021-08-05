International

UNSC says it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan

A United Nations logo is seen on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The UN Security Council, currently being presided over by India, declared that it does “not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate” in Afghanistan, as it expressed concern over the violence in the country.

In a press statement issued by Council President T.S. Tirumurti, members of the 15-nation Council reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict and “declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate”. “The members called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire,” the statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2021 1:39:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/unsc-against-islamic-emirate/article35732322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY