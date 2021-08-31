International

UNSC adopts resolution on Afghanistan; demands territory not be used to attack other countries

Taliban fighters hold Taliban flags in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI United Nations 31 August 2021 02:12 IST
Updated: 31 August 2021 02:35 IST

The resolution was adopted after 13 Council members voted in favour, while permanent members Russia and China abstained from the voting.

The United Nations Security Council, under the current Presidency of India, on Monday, August 30, 2021, adopted a resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, demanding that the war-torn country not be used to threaten or attack any nation or shelter terrorists.

Also Read

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
 

Advertising
Advertising

The resolution was put forward by the US, the UK, France. It was adopted after 13 Council members voted in favour, while permanent members Russia and China abstained from the voting.

Also Read

Afghan crisis: Broader representation must, says India
 

The resolution demands that Afghan territory at no cost be used to threaten or attack any other country or to shelter or train terrorists.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the United States was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after the Afghanistan government collapsed, with thousands making desperate attempts to evacuate the capital.

India has assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August.

Comments
More In International
United Nations
Afghanistan
unrest, conflicts and war
terrorism (crime)
Read more...