UN's IMO working 'tirelessly' to solve Red Sea crisis: head

Despite retaliatory strikes by the U.S. and U.K., the rebels are still launching attacks, firing at U.S. ship "Star Nasia" and U.K. vessel "Morning Tide"

February 11, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - London

AFP
Frigate “Hessen” is sent off to the Red Sea from Wilhelmshaven, Germany, February 8, 2024, subject to an EU and national mandate, it will participate in the international EUNAVFOR ASPIDES mission to protect shipping and ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Frigate “Hessen” is sent off to the Red Sea from Wilhelmshaven, Germany, February 8, 2024, subject to an EU and national mandate, it will participate in the international EUNAVFOR ASPIDES mission to protect shipping and ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is working "tirelessly" to solve the Red Sea crisis, which is severely disrupting the global transport of goods, its head Arsenio Dominguez told AFP.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks against ships in the Red Sea since November, targeting boats headed for Israel in an act of "solidarity" with inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, which is in the grip of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Red sea disruptions cost exporters dear

Despite retaliatory strikes by the U.S. and U.K., the rebels are still launching attacks, firing at U.S. ship "Star Nasia" and U.K. vessel "Morning Tide" on Tuesday.

The IMO, the United Nations agency responsible for security at sea, is working to ensure that "parties continue to talk so that the situation does not degenerate any further, and we can return to a safe maritime environment," Panama-born Secretary General Dominguez told AFP on Thursday.

"We are working tirelessly to coordinate action that will lead to a resolution," Mr. Dominguez added from the IMO's London headquarters.

The region is crucial for the global transport of goods, with around 12% of global maritime trade normally passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which controls access to the southern Red Sea.

Houthis' uncrewed surface vessels a new threat

Many shipowners have decided to stop operating in the Red Sea, instead sending their ships on the longer route around the south of Africa.

But "this is not the ideal solution", admitted Mr. Dominguez, as it increases the cost of transport, and ultimately the price of the cargo.

"We now have more than 60% of the annual tonnage the normally goes through the Suez Canal now going around southern Africa," he explained.

Insurance has also gone up and increased fuel use is creating additional costs.

Disruptions in Red Sea route likely to raise freight and forwarding cost by 25-30%: Report

There is also a human impact, with crew having to spend extra days at sea, said Mr. Dominguez.

The IMO's objective is therefore to "provide practical and operational measures so that ships can continue to operate", he added.

Despite the headwinds, Mr. Dominguez said he remained "optimistic" about a resolution to the conflict.

