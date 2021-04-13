Unrest in U.S. city after police shot dead Black man

13 April 2021 21:44 IST

Police fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

Dozens of protesters were arrested overnight in Minneapolis, officials said on Tuesday, as violence broke out for the second consecutive night despite a curfew imposed after a police officer fatally shot a young Black man. The killing fuelled tensions in the U.S. city already on edge because of the George Floyd murder trial.

Several officers suffered minor injuries and there was sporadic looting, law enforcement officials said, confirming around 40 arrests.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the police station in Brooklyn Center, the suburb where Sunday’s killing occurred.

Advertising

Advertising

Demonstrators taunted police through wire fencing erected around the station, and carried signs saying “Jail all racist killer cops,” “Am I next?” and “No justice, no peace.”

Police fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.