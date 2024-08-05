ADVERTISEMENT

U.N. calls for urgent de-escalation in West Asia

Published - August 05, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Geneva

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urges urgent de-escalation in West Asia amid rising tensions and fears of wider conflict

AFP

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk at a press conference. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday called for an urgent de-escalation in West Asia over fears that the Gaza war could spread.

"I am deeply worried about the rising risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and plead with all parties, along with those states with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation," Mr. Turk said in a statement.

Iran on Monday said it had the "legal right to punish" Israel over last week's killing of Palestinian armed group Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israel, which has not commented on the killing but did admit to carrying out a strike on Beirut that left Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr dead, has been fighting a war in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas. It is now exchanging daily cross-border fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The international community fears Iran, a backer of Hezbollah and Hamas, could join the conflict.

"Already, over the past 10 months, civilians — mostly women and children — have endured unbearable pain and suffering as result of the bombs and guns," said Mr. Turk.

"Everything, and I mean everything, must be done to avoid this situation spiralling further into an abyss that will only have even more terrible consequences for civilians."

