United Nations' Antonio Guterres says 'injustices' against Africa must be corrected

"It is outrageous... that the continent of Africa still has no permanent seat on the Security Council," Antonio Guterres said

Updated - September 05, 2024 01:11 pm IST - Beijing

AFP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening ceremony of the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on September 5, 2024.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening ceremony of the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on September 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told African leaders on Thursday (September 5, 2024) that "injustices" against the continent must be corrected, calling for the region to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

“Mr. Guterres and more than 50 African leaders are attending this week’s China-Africa forum,” according to state media. Addressing the forum, Mr. Guterres told the leaders that it was time to correct "historic injustices" against the continent.

"It is outrageous... that the continent of Africa still has no permanent seat on the Security Council," he said. "Many African countries are mired in debt and struggling to invest in sustainable development," he said.

"Many have no access to effective debt relief, scarce resources, and clearly insufficient... funding," he added. Mr. Guterres told the gathering that "China's remarkable record of development — including on eradicating poverty — provides a wealth of experience and expertise". "It can be a catalyst for key transitions on food systems and digital connectivity," he said.

"And as home to some of the world's most dynamic economies, Africa can maximise the potential of China's support in areas from trade to data management, finance and technology," Mr. Guterres added.

Published - September 05, 2024 01:10 pm IST

