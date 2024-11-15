United Kingdom scrambles jets to monitor Russian military plane over North Sea

“United Kingdom jets were scrambled to monitor a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying close to U.K. airspace,” the Defence Minister in London said on Friday (November 15, 2024).

“Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland followed the Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday (November 14, 2024),” the Ministry said.

“At no time was it able to enter U.K. sovereign airspace,” it added. The Typhoons were supported by a Voyager refuelling aircraft.

“Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the U.K.,” said Armed forces Minister Luke Pollard.

“The Royal Navy and RAF (Royal Air Force) have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment’s notice, and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations,” he added.

“The Royal Navy also shadowed Russian military vessels passing through the Channel this week,” said the Defence Ministry.

It added that it was the second time in three months that Russian ships and aircraft had been detected within a week of each other.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the recent months against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

