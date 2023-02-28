ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified object spotted in Russian airspace, St. Petersburg airport temporarily suspends flights

February 28, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

An unconfirmed media report said an unidentified object had been spotted in the sky and that fighter jets had been despatched to investigate.

Reuters

Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights on Tuesday, the city government said, amid unconfirmed Russian media reports of an unidentified object such as a drone above the city.

The government of Russia's second city said on its official Telegram channel that it had halted all flights at the airport until 12 p.m. local time. It did not provide a reason for the suspension.

The state-run TASS news agency said that airspace within a 200-kilometre (124-mile) radius of Pulkovo had been closed until 1.20 p.m. local time, citing an unnamed source.

An unconfirmed media report from online Russian news outlet Baza said an unidentified object had been spotted in the sky and that fighter jets had been despatched to investigate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters could not immediately confirm that report.

Data from the Flight Radar website showed a number of domestic flights headed for St Petersburg turning back to their destinations, while the airspace closure also appeared to be affecting flights on route to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which requires planes to fly over St. Petersburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Russia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US