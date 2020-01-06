UNESCO says U.S. signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage

UNESCO said on Monday that the United States has signed treaties committing it not to harm cultural heritage in the event of armed conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning of a “major retaliation” if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders.
The U.N. cultural body said that under provisions of the 1954 and 1972 conventions — which have been ratified by both the United States and Iran — signatory states undertake not to take any deliberate measures which might damage cultural and natural heritage on the territory of other states party to those conventions.
