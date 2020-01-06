International

UNESCO says U.S. signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage

File photo of the shrine of Iran’s revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini is seen just outside Tehran.   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites.

UNESCO said on Monday that the United States has signed treaties committing it not to harm cultural heritage in the event of armed conflict.

The U.N. cultural body said that under provisions of the 1954 and 1972 conventions — which have been ratified by both the United States and Iran — signatory states undertake not to take any deliberate measures which might damage cultural and natural heritage on the territory of other states party to those conventions.

