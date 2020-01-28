International

Underwater bombs damage offshore oil facilities in Syria’s Tartous province

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 21, 2019 shows firefighters extinguishing a burning tank following an attack on Syria's Homs Refinery. Photo: File

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 21, 2019 shows firefighters extinguishing a burning tank following an attack on Syria's Homs Refinery. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: AFP

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the third to target Syria’s oil and gas industry in less than a year.

Bombs planted underwater off Syria’s coast exploded Monday, damaging oil facilities used to pump oil into one of Syria’s two petroleum refineries, State media and the oil minister said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the third to target Syria’s oil and gas industry in less than a year. The attack off the coast of Banias was carried out by “terrorists” State news agency SANA said. Banias is on the Mediterranean shoreline in the Tartous Province.

Oil minister Ali Ghanem told State TV that the bombs were planted by divers in the facility used to pump oil to the coast. He said the facility is 3 km off the coast and is 23 m underwater.

“The aim of the attack is to cease (oil) imports into Syria,” Mr. Ghanem said, adding the Ministry’s experts were evaluating and fixing the damage. He said the attack would not stop imports as they had prepared plans in case of such attacks.

Last month, near-simultaneous attacks believed to have been carried out by drones hit three government-run oil and gas installations in central Syria. One of the December attacks targeted the oil refinery in the central city of Homs.

Syria has suffered fuel shortages since last year. Western sanctions have blocked imports, while most Syrian oil fields were controlled by Kurdish-led fighters in the country’s east. In June, sabotage attacks damaged five underwater pipelines off Banias.

Before the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, the country exported around half of the 350,000 barrels of oil it produced per day. Now its production is down to around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs.

