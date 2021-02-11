Undersea 7.7 quake in South Pacific sets off small tsunami

Waves of 10 centimetres were measured in Vanuatu and a smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Wellington (New Zealand):

11 February 2021 16:44 IST

The U.S. Geological Agency said the quake was strong and shallow, at magnitude 7.7 and just 10 kilometres (6 miles) deep.

Small tsunami waves were detected in South Pacific islands after an undersea earthquake on Thursday morning.

Waves of 10 centimetres (4 inches) were measured in Vanuatu and a smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Vasiti Soko, the director of Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office, tweeted that the tsunami warning had been cancelled and wrote: “Fiji we are safe.” The tsunami followed an undersea earthquake near the Loyalty Islands, which are part of New Caledonia.

The Loyalty Islands archipelago is about 1,800km (1,100 miles) north of New Zealand and 1,600km (990 miles) east-northeast of Brisbane, Australia.

The islands sit along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic faults around the ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.