ADVERTISEMENT

UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine after Russia attacks

December 30, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 01:53 am IST

Russian strikes across Ukraine on Friday killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 160 others, according to officials

Reuters

A man walks next to a car destroyed during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Kyiv. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon after Ukraine and its supporters requested an urgent meeting to address missile and drone strikes by Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attack of the war.

The meeting was set for 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT).

Russian strikes across Ukraine on Friday killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 160 others, according to officials, and Poland said a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace before returning to Ukraine.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on X, formerly Twitter, that Ukraine and three dozen other UN member states had requested the Security Council meeting after the attacks, "which resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Security Council's website said the council would discuss the "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" at 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US