UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine after Russia attacks

December 30, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST

The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon after Ukraine and its supporters requested an urgent meeting to address missile and drone strikes by Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attack of the war.

The meeting was set for 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT).

Russian strikes across Ukraine on Friday killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 160 others, according to officials, and Poland said a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace before returning to Ukraine.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on X, formerly Twitter, that Ukraine and three dozen other UN member states had requested the Security Council meeting after the attacks, "which resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure."

The Security Council's website said the council would discuss the "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" at 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) on Friday.