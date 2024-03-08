GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UN Security Council raises alarm on ‘critical’ situation in violence-gripped Haiti

Armed gangs who control swaths of the country launched a coordinated effort to oust Mr. Henry last week, attacking the airport, prisons and police stations, while threatening a full-scale civil war

March 08, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - PORT-AU-PRINCE

AFP
A demonstrator holds up an Haitian flag during protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 1, 2024.

A demonstrator holds up an Haitian flag during protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The UN Security Council expressed its concern over the deteriorating situation in violence-gripped Haiti on Wednesday, as Washington ramped up pressure on absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry to secure a political settlement.

Armed gangs who control swaths of the country launched a coordinated effort to oust Mr. Henry last week, attacking the airport, prisons and police stations, while threatening a full-scale civil war.

The U.S. on Wednesday called for Mr. Henry to take steps to “finalise a political accord,” but did not urge his resignation — a key demand of powerful gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

Related Stories

Power-sharing deal

In power since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, Mr. Henry was due to leave office in February but instead agreed to a power-sharing deal with the Opposition until new elections are held. Mr. Cherizier warned on Tuesday that the worsening chaos would lead to civil war and mass bloodshed unless Mr. Henry stood down.

At least 15,000 people have fled the worst-hit parts of Port-au-Prince.

Malta’s UN ambassador Vanessa Frazier said that every Security Council member “shared the same concerns, that the security situation is obviously concerning.” Amid the latest unrest, Mr. Henry has been unable to return home. He was in Kenya to push for the deployment of a UN-backed multinational police mission to help stabilize his country when the attempt to oust him began.

Related Topics

politics (general) / riots / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.