GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UN Security Council backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country

UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an end to the “sickening cycle of escalation” in the Middle East

Updated - October 04, 2024 08:22 am IST - UNITED NATIONS

Reuters
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday (October 3, 2024) expressed its full support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after Israel's foreign minister said he was barring him from entering the country.

The 15-member council said in a statement that “any decision not to engage with the U.N. Secretary-General or the United Nations is counterproductive, especially in the context of escalating tensions in the Middle East.”

'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

The statement did not name Israel. Such statements by the council are agreed by consensus.

Israel’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) that he was barring U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

Israel bars U.N. secretary-general from entering country

Mr. Guterres on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) issued a brief statement referencing only the “latest attacks in the Middle East” and condemning the conflict “with escalation after escalation”. Earlier on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), Israel had sent troops into south Lebanon.

Earlier Wednesday (October 2, 2024) Israel declared Mr. Guterres “persona non grata” as they think he didn’t specifically condemn Iran’s missile attack when he condemned on Tuesday the “broadening conflict in the Middle East.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) for an end to the “sickening cycle of escalation” in the Middle East, while specifically condemning Iran over its latest missile attack after facing harsh criticism from Israel.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:08 am IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / United Nations / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.