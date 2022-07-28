U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condoles death of Indian military personnel in Congo

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. File | Photo Credit: AP

July 28, 2022 01:48 IST

Violent attack targeted MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in Butembo, north Kivu

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has expressed his “deepest condolences” over the death of two Indian military personnel in a violent attack in the Congo, a spokesperson of the Secretary General announced.

The attack targeted the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in Butembo, north Kivu, which has seen violence for more than a decade.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, as well as to the government and the people of India and of Morocco. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeeper,” the spokesperson said.

The incident began on July 25 when demonstrators showed up near the MONUSCO base. The protesters subsequently turned violent. The attack left two Indian military personnel dead alongside a Moroccan soldier, and injured an Egyptian policeman.

Congolese authorities condemned the incident and assured of action against the perpetrators. Mr. Guterres reminded Congo of its agreement with the U.N. that regards attacks on U.N. premises as “war crimes” and sought tough measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.