World

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condoles death of Indian military personnel in Congo

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. File | Photo Credit: AP
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI July 28, 2022 01:48 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 01:51 IST

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has expressed his “deepest condolences” over the death of two Indian military personnel in a violent attack in the Congo, a spokesperson of the Secretary General announced.

The attack targeted the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in Butembo, north Kivu, which has seen violence for more than a decade.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, as well as to the government and the people of India and of Morocco. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeeper,” the spokesperson said. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The incident began on July 25 when demonstrators showed up near the MONUSCO base. The protesters subsequently turned violent. The attack left two Indian military personnel dead alongside a Moroccan soldier, and injured an Egyptian policeman. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Congolese authorities condemned the incident and assured of action against the perpetrators. Mr. Guterres reminded Congo of its agreement with the U.N. that regards attacks on U.N. premises as “war crimes” and sought tough measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
armed Forces
United Nations
Read more...