U.N. says Iran executes on average more than ten people per week

May 10, 2023 03:23 am | Updated May 09, 2023 10:58 pm IST - Geneva

At least 209 people were executed in the country since January 1, primarily for drug-related offences, but a United Nations statement said the actual number is likely much higher

AFP

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. File. | Photo Credit: AP

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday that Iran has executed a "frighteningly" high number of people this year, rising to more than ten per week on average.

"On average so far this year, over ten persons are put to death each week in Iran, making it one of the world's highest executors," said Mr. Turk.

"At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the same track as last year when around 580 people were reportedly executed," he added, calling this track record "abominable".

Iran on Monday hanged two men on charges of spreading blasphemy on social media, prompting U.S. condemnation and accusations from Amnesty International that the Islamic republic has reached a "new low" in a spree of executions.

On Saturday, Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for "terrorism", prompting sharp criticism from Sweden and the European Union.

The UN said at least 45 people, including 22 from the Baluch minority, were executed in the last 14 days alone. Most were executed for drug-related charges.

"Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards," said Turk.

"The Human Rights Committee... is clear on prohibiting imposition of the death penalty for any but the 'most serious crimes' - crimes of extreme gravity, involving intentional killing. Drug offences do not meet this threshold."

Related Topics

Iran

