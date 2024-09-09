GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UN rights chief urges states to challenge Israel over occupation

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights denounces Israel’s disregard for international law, outlines global rights challenges, defends record

Published - September 09, 2024 05:12 pm IST - GENEVA

Reuters
Volker Turk cited an opinion released by the U.N. top court in July that called Israel’s occupation illegal. File

Volker Turk cited an opinion released by the U.N. top court in July that called Israel’s occupation illegal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.N. human rights chief said on Monday (September 9, 2024) that ending the nearly year-long war in Gaza is a priority and he asked countries to act on what he called Israel’s “blatant disregard” for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nearly 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials, since Israel unleashed a military campaign in response to cross-border attacks by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed and a further 250 taken hostage. The conflict has also fuelled a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“Ending that war and averting a full-blown regional conflict is an absolute and urgent priority,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a speech at the start of the five-week U.N. Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory ‘illegal’: U.N. top court

“States must not – cannot – accept blatant disregard for international law, including binding decisions of the (U.N.) Security Council and orders of the International Court of Justice, neither in this nor any other situation.”

He cited an opinion released by the U.N. top court in July that called Israel’s occupation illegal, and Mr. Turk said this situation must be “comprehensively addressed”. Israel has rejected the opinion and called it one-sided.

Mr. Turk’s comments were given in a broad speech marking the mid-way point of his four-year term as U.N. rights chief where he described massive challenges around the world and a crisis of political leadership. The session will also debate crises in Sudan, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“It seems to me we are at a fork in the road. We can either continue on our current path – a treacherous ‘new normal’ – and sleepwalk into a dystopian future,” he said in a speech met with applause from diplomats.

UN to add Israel, Hamas to the global list of offenders that harm children

He denounced the increased use of the death penalty and “alarming regressions” on gender equality, in reference to new morality laws in Afghanistan.

In Western countries like Britain, Germany and the United States, politicians risk spurring violence by scapegoating migrants and minorities during election periods, he said.

Mr. Turk, a former lawyer from Austria, also used the speech to defend his record, after criticism from some that his policy of engaging China over alleged abuses has been too soft.

“I believe in engagement, frank exchanges and keeping dialogue open, even more so in the face of fierce disagreement,” he said.

Related Topics

United Nations / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / international law

