UN peacekeeping mission wraps up Mali deployment after being ordered out

January 02, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Bamako

The UN mission in Mali ended a decade of deployment in the crisis-wracked country on Sunday, meeting a December 31 deadline agreed after Mali’s military leaders ordered it to leave.

The UN stabilisation mission, United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), had been in place since 2013, and its withdrawal is igniting fears that fighting will intensify between troops and armed factions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on December 31 that MINUSMA had completed its agreed withdrawal by December 31.

A “liquidation phase” will begin from January 1, involving activities such as handing over equipment to the authorities with smaller teams at sites in Gao and Bamako.

The UN chief praised the missions’s “key role” in protecting civilians and supporting the peace process in Maliwhich is in the grip of jihadist violence and other crises.

Violence has swept the fragile and poor country, spilling over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger and inflaming ethnic tensions along the way.

Ensuring ceasefire

Mr. Guterreas also recognised the work of MINUSMA in “ensuring respect for the ceasefire in the context of the 2015 peace and reconciliation agreement” between Bamako and northern rebel groups), as well as its efforts towards restoring state authority.

Mali’s ruling junta, which seized power in 2020, in June demanded the departure of the mission, which for the past decade has maintained around 15,000 soldiers and police in the country.

Hundreds of MINUSMA members have been killed in hostile circumstances, mostly blamed on armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda or the Islamic state group.

Mr. Guterres paid tribute to “311 MINUSMA personnel who lost their lives and the more than 700 who were injured in the cause of peace”.