GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United Nations peacekeepers say Israel troops fired at Lebanon post

The United Nations peacekeepers face challenges in south Lebanon as Israeli soldiers fire at observation posts, amid other attacks

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Beirut

AFP
Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the Marjayoun area in southern Lebanon on October 24, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Armoured vehicles of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the Marjayoun area in southern Lebanon on October 24, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. | Photo Credit: AFP

United Nations peacekeepers said on Friday (October 25, 2024) that Israeli soldiers fired at one of their observation posts in south Lebanon this week, adding the security situation was "extremely challenging" amid other unidentified attacks.

"IDF (Israeli army) soldiers fired at" an observation post near the border village of Dhayra on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), a statement from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said, adding "the duty guards withdrew to avoid being shot."

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers under attack

Separately, it reported three incidents of unidentified fire impacting UNIFIL positions, teams and vehicles this week, adding no peacekeepers were hurt but calling the security situation "extremely challenging".

"Since early October, peacekeepers have observed clashes on the ground in or around" a dozen south Lebanon villages and towns, UNIFIL said, noting "rocket fire from Lebanon and heavy air and artillery strikes from Israel have continued".

U.N. Security Council voices ’strong concern’ for U.N. peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

The Israeli military "has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions... and has deliberately damaged camera, lighting, and communications equipment" at some positions, the U.N. force said.

"Despite the pressure being exerted on the mission and our troop-contributing countries, peacekeepers remain in position and on task," it added.

"All actors are reminded of their obligation to avoid actions putting peacekeepers or civilians in danger."

Also Read:

Initially set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, UNIFIL has around 10,000 peacekeepers from some 50 countries deployed in south Lebanon.

Also Friday, UNIFIL said two Indonesian peacekeepers who were wounded on October 10 when "an observation tower at UNIFIL's Naqura headquarters was hit by Israeli tank fire" were back on duty after having "spent three days in intensive care".

Published - October 26, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Lebanon / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / unrest, conflicts and war / United Nations / war / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.