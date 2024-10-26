United Nations peacekeepers say Israel troops fired at Lebanon post

United Nations peacekeepers said on Friday (October 25, 2024) that Israeli soldiers fired at one of their observation posts in south Lebanon this week, adding the security situation was "extremely challenging" amid other unidentified attacks.

"IDF (Israeli army) soldiers fired at" an observation post near the border village of Dhayra on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), a statement from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said, adding "the duty guards withdrew to avoid being shot."

Separately, it reported three incidents of unidentified fire impacting UNIFIL positions, teams and vehicles this week, adding no peacekeepers were hurt but calling the security situation "extremely challenging".

"Since early October, peacekeepers have observed clashes on the ground in or around" a dozen south Lebanon villages and towns, UNIFIL said, noting "rocket fire from Lebanon and heavy air and artillery strikes from Israel have continued".

The Israeli military "has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions... and has deliberately damaged camera, lighting, and communications equipment" at some positions, the U.N. force said.

"Despite the pressure being exerted on the mission and our troop-contributing countries, peacekeepers remain in position and on task," it added.

"All actors are reminded of their obligation to avoid actions putting peacekeepers or civilians in danger."

Initially set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, UNIFIL has around 10,000 peacekeepers from some 50 countries deployed in south Lebanon.

Also Friday, UNIFIL said two Indonesian peacekeepers who were wounded on October 10 when "an observation tower at UNIFIL's Naqura headquarters was hit by Israeli tank fire" were back on duty after having "spent three days in intensive care".