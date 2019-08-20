U.N. pays tribute to thousands of aid workers killed, injured

United Nations The United Nations has paid tribute on World Humanitarian Day to the thousands of aid workers who have been killed, injured, assaulted and kidnapped, saying the world has become a more dangerous place for those who risk their lives to help people in need.

UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief Ursula Mueller told a news conference on Monday that last year was the worst in five years for violence against aid workers, and the second-worst on record.

She said respect for the rules of war is weakening, making aid workers “increasingly vulnerable”.

In 2018, there were 131 aid workers killed, 144 wounded and 130 kidnapped “in 35 crisis-affected countries,” Mueller said. And so far in 2019, some 57 have been killed, 59 wounded and 40 kidnapped.