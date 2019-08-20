U.N. pays tribute to thousands of aid workers killed, injured

United Nations The United Nations has paid tribute on World Humanitarian Day to the thousands of aid workers who have been killed, injured, assaulted and kidnapped, saying the world has become a more dangerous place for those who risk their lives to help people in need.
UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief Ursula Mueller told a news conference on Monday that last year was the worst in five years for violence against aid workers, and the second-worst on record.
She said respect for the rules of war is weakening, making aid workers “increasingly vulnerable”.
In 2018, there were 131 aid workers killed, 144 wounded and 130 kidnapped “in 35 crisis-affected countries,” Mueller said. And so far in 2019, some 57 have been killed, 59 wounded and 40 kidnapped.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor