“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday (November 14, 2024),” according to state media.

"Rafael Grossi... who arrived in Tehran last night at the head of a delegation to negotiate with the country's top nuclear and political officials, met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi," IRNA state news agency reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.