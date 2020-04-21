International

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines

In this file photo, United Nations logo is seen on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.

The resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received U.S. support, calls for strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to combat COVID-19 and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.

