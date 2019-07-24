International

UN meeting with Sri Lanka judges blocked

Sri Lanka’s Parliament has blocked a visiting UN human rights expert from meeting with judges hearing war crimes cases, citing fears of foreign interference.

Clement Voule, an envoy of the UN Human Rights Council, was to discuss civil rights protections in Sri Lanka. But Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapakse told Parliament on Tuesday that Mr. Voule’s plans to meet with judges overseeing cases of military excesses during his tenure amounted to foreign interference.

On Wednesday, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he had “stopped the meeting”.

Jul 24, 2019

