U.N. Geneva complex shuts briefly after 'intruder' breaks into security perimeter in 'minor' incident

August 25, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Geneva

The sprawling U.N. compound in Geneva was briefly shut down on August 25 after an intruder broke through the security perimeter, a spokesperson said.

Alessandra Vellucci said the incident lasted no more than about half an hour, and that U.N. security teams and Geneva police were investigating.

She declined to identify the “intruder” or say whether he or she was in custody, but called it a “minor” incident.

The Geneva site, which houses a vast array of operations by the world body, is the second-largest U.N. facility outside of its headquarters in New York and is home to its European headquarters.

Ms. Vellucci said the last such security breach at the U.N. offices in Geneva occurred in 2017, also without major incident.

