U.N. General Assembly widely supports Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end its occupation; India abstains from voting

The UN General Assembly strongly supported a nonbinding Palestinian resolution Wednesday (September 18, 2024) demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14. Among those in opposition was the United States, Israel's closest ally. India was among the 43 abstentions.

NEWS: UN General Assembly adopts resolution demanding that Israel brings to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory without delay and within the next 12 months.

The resolution was adopted as Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza approaches its first anniversary and as violence in the West Bank reaches new highs. Troubled efforts to broker a cease-fire deal in Gaza and are pressing ahead, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting fellow mediators Wednesday in Egypt, even as attacks elsewhere in the region raise fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, called the vote a turning point "in our struggle for freedom and justice.” “It sends a clear message that Israel's occupation must end as soon as possible and that the Palestinian people's right to self-determination must be realised,” he said.

Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, slammed the vote as “a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority's diplomatic terrorism.” “Instead of marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” Danon said.

While the resolution is not legally binding, the extent of its support reflects world opinion. There are no vetoes in the General Assembly, unlike in the 15-member Security Council.

The resolution also demands the withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories “without delay.” And it urges countries to impose sanctions on those responsible for maintaining Israel's presence in the territories and halt arms exports to Israel if they're suspected of being used there.

In addition, the resolution calls for Israel to pay reparations to Palestinians for the damage caused by its occupation and urges countries to take steps to prevent trade or investments that maintain Israel's presence in the territories.

“India’s abiding commitment to achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, is also known,” Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish said while delivering India’s Explanation of Vote

Only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides, will lead to peace, he added.

PR @AmbHarishP delivered India's Explanation of Vote on the Resolution on Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. India underlined:



➡️strong advocates of dialogue and diplomacy

The resolution comes in response to a ruling by the top United Nations court in July that said Israel's presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.

In the sweeping condemnation of Israel's rule over the lands it captured during the 1967 war, the International Court of Justice said Israel had no right to sovereignty over the Palestinian territories and was violating international laws against acquiring the lands by force.

The court's opinion also is not legally binding. Nonetheless, the Palestinians drafted the resolution to try to implement the ruling.

The General Assembly's consideration of the resolution began Tuesday with Mansour stressing that any country that thinks the Palestinian people “will accept a life of servitude” — or that claims peace is possible without a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — is “not being realistic.” The solution remains an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, he said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield told reporters Tuesday that the resolution has “a significant number of flaws.” She said it goes beyond the ICJ ruling and doesn't recognise that “Hamas is a terrorist organisation” in control of Gaza or that Israel has a right to defend itself, she said.

“In our view, the resolution does not bring about tangible benefits across the board for the Palestinian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “I think it could complicate the situation on the ground, complicate what we're trying to do to end the conflict, and I think it impedes reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution.” The resolution asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to submit a report to the General Assembly within three months on putting the resolution in place, “including any actions taken by Israel, other states and international organizations, including the United Nations." “We fully abide by the decisions of the International Court of Justice," Guterres told reporters. "I will implement any decision of the General Assembly in that regard.” Mansour said most likely Israel won't pay attention to the resolution and that the Palestinians will then follow up with a stronger one.