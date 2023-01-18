U.N. General Assembly president Csaba Korosi to visit India this month

January 18, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - United Nations

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Korosi will visit India later this month and meet senior officials, his spokesperson said, a month after his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in United Nations on the sidelines of the last signature events of the U.N. Security Council under India’s presidency last year.

Mr. Korosi is expected to visit the country on January 29 and will meet senior government officials, apart from addressing the Indian Council of World Affairs, a foreign policy think tank, spokesperson for the General Assembly president Paulina Kubiak said at a briefing in United Nations on Jan. 17.

During his trip, Mr. Korosi will also meet scientists and visit a water conservation project, Ms. Kubiak added.

Mr. Korosi is a Hungarian diplomat currently serving as president of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

From India, he will travel to China, where, in addition to meeting senior government officials, he is expected to visit the International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS), Ms. Kubiak added. The CBAS aims to facilitate the implementation of the U.N.’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the CBAS’ official website said.

In December last year, during India’s Presidency of the U.N. Security Council, Mr. Jaishankar met Mr. Korosi. The duo held discussions regarding India’s tenure in the Council, the country’s goals as G20 president, and the importance of reformed multilateralism.

Post the meeting, Mr. Korosi tweeted that it was “always a pleasure” to meet Mr. Jaishankar.

“Discussed India’s G20 Presidency & the ongoing monthly Presidency of the Security Council, U.N. reforms & maximising synergies on water,” he tweeted.

Mr. Jaishankar, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Mr. Korosi also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the expansive North Lawns in the U.N. headquarters last month.

India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council as well as the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the U.K., the U.S., and the European Union.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

In remarks on Jan. 17 at the informal briefing on the president’s priorities for the resumed session of the General Assembly, Mr. Korosi called on member states to use the “disappointing lessons we have learned” to inspire negotiations on Security Council reform.

“Let the disappointing lessons we have learned inspire the negotiations on Security Council reform, with the goal of creating a better functioning Council. I promise I will spare no effort to facilitate that,” Mr. Korosi said.

