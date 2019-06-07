International

U.N. experts seek inquiry into “unlawful” killings in Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. File

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

United Nations human rights experts called on Friday for an international investigation into a “staggering number of unlawful deaths and police killings in the context of the so-called war on drugs” in the Philippines.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly intimidated activists and Supreme Court judges, degraded women and “incited violence against alleged drug pushers and others”, 11 independent experts said in a joint statement calling on the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an independent inquiry.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
United Nations
human rights
Philippines
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 9:06:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/un-experts-seek-inquiry-into-unlawful-killings-in-philippines/article27614005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY