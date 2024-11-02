GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UN COP16 nature summit creates permanent body for Indigenous peoples

Nearly 200 countries convened in the city of Cali, aiming to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreement

Published - November 02, 2024 11:16 am IST - CALI (Colombia)

PTI
Members of indigenous communities from several countries react after a subsidiary body representing them in the Convention on Biological Diversity was adopted during the last plenary session of the COP16 Summit in Cali, Colombia, on November 1, 2024.

Members of indigenous communities from several countries react after a subsidiary body representing them in the Convention on Biological Diversity was adopted during the last plenary session of the COP16 Summit in Cali, Colombia, on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Countries at the United Nations (U.N.) COP16 summit on nature in Colombia on Friday (November 1, 2024) approved a measure to create a permanent body for Indigenous peoples to consult on United Nations decisions on nature conservation.

World lags on 2030 nature goals headed into UN COP16 talks

The consultative body is considered a breakthrough in recognising the role that Indigenous peoples play in conserving nature globally, including some of the most biodiverse areas of the planet, according to Indigenous and environmental advocates.

Nearly 200 countries convened in the city of Cali, aiming to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreement, which aims to halt the rapid decline of nature by 2030.

Leaders urge world to pay up to save nature as COP16 talks open

The consultative body, which will also extend to local communities, will help incorporate traditional knowledge and practices into conservation efforts.

Countries also agreed to adopt a measure that recognises the role of people of African descent in caring for nature, which COP16 host Colombia said would grant such communities easier access to resources to fund their biodiversity projects and participate in global environmental discussions.

Published - November 02, 2024 11:16 am IST

Related Topics

World / United Nations / summit / nature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.