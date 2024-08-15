UN concerned as Venezuela mulls laws against critics

The UN voiced concern on Tuesday over a “climate of fear” in post-election Venezuela as lawmakers mulled a package of laws critics say target opponents of Nicolas Maduro.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) had declared Mr. Maduro the president-elect for a third, six-year term, giving him 52% of ballots cast in the July 28 election. It has yet to provide a detailed breakdown.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement that he was troubled by “the high and continuing number of arbitrary detentions, as well as disproportionate use of force” reported since the election “and the resulting climate of fear.” A preliminary report published on Tuesday by a panel of UN elections experts found the CNE “fell short of the basic transparency and integrity measures” by withholding polling station-level results.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry said it “categorically rejects” the UN report. The South American country’s national assembly also started considering a package of laws that would tighten regulations on the registration and funding of non-governmental organisations. This comes after Maduro ally and National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez called NGOs a “facade for the financing of terrorist actions.”

Mr. Turk expressed his concern about the legislative project, and urged legislators to refrain from adopting laws “that undermine civic and democratic space in the country.”

