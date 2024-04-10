U.N. climate chief says two years to save the planet

April 10, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - LONDON/BRUSSELS

Governments, business leaders and development banks have two years to take action to avert far worse climate change, the U.N.'s climate chief said on April 10, in a speech that warned global warming is slipping down politicians' agendas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists say halving climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is crucial to stop a rise in temperatures of more than 1.5 Celsius that would unleash more extreme weather and heat.

Also Read | How climate change is making the world sick

Yet last year, the world's energy-related CO2 emissions increased to a record high. Current commitments to fight climate change would barely cut global emissions at all by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change said the next two years are "essential in saving our planet".

"We still have a chance to make greenhouse gas emissions tumble, with a new generation of national climate plans. But we need these stronger plans, now," he said.

Speaking at an event at the Chatham House think-tank in London, Mr. Stiell said the Group of 20 leading economic powers — together, responsible for 80% of global emissions — urgently needed to step up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main task for this year's U.N. climate negotiations in Baku, Azerbaijan, is for countries to agree a new target for climate finance to support developing countries struggling to invest in shifting away from fossil fuels and fighting climate change.

U.N. climate summits have swelled in size in recent years, with thousands of lobbyists and business representatives attending alongside the government delegations directly involved in the negotiations.

Nearly 84,000 people attended last year's COP-28 summit in Dubai, drawing criticism from campaigners after more than 2,000 fossil fuel lobbyists registered to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stiell said he would like to see future COP meetings reduced in size, while prioritising strong negotiation outcomes. He said he was in talks with Azerbaijan and Brazil — host of the next two U.N. climate summits — about this.

He called for more climate finance to be raised through debt relief, cheaper financing for poorer countries, new sources of international finance such as a tax on shipping emissions, and reforms at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

"Every day finance ministers, CEOs, investors, and climate bankers and development bankers, direct trillions of dollars. It's time to shift those dollars," Mr. Stiell said.

In a bumper year for elections around the world — with voters going to the polls from India, to South Africa and the United States — Mr. Stiell warned too often climate action was "slipping down cabinet agendas".

Politicians from Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in the United States, to far-right parties seeking gains in the EU's upcoming election, have pushed back on climate policies as they court voters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.