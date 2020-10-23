UN chief urges G20 to unite on coronavirus fight

23 October 2020 16:30 IST

The result, he says, is every country is taking its own sometimes contradictory actions, and the virus is moving from east to west, north to south, with second waves of infections now affecting many countries.

The UN chief says it’s very frustrating that leaders of the 20 major industrialized nations didn’t come together in March and establish a coordinated response to grapple with the coronavirus in all countries as he proposed.

Ahead of the Group of 20 summit next month, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that he hopes the international community now understands they need to be much more coordinated in fighting the virus.

Mr. Guterres said the United Nations also will be strongly advocating during the G-20 summit for a guarantee that when a vaccine is available, it becomes indeed available and affordable for everyone, everywhere.