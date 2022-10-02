U.N. chief Guterres urges people to shun violence on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary

ANI New York
October 02, 2022 08:59 IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. File. | Photo Credit: AP

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on October 2 urged people to shun violence by following Mahatma Gandhi's principles of Ahimsa (non-violence) on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

"On the International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures & borders to build a better future," tweeted the U.N. chief.

In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly marked 2nd October as International Day of Non-violence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of India's most important freedom fighters led the non-violence movement against the British.

