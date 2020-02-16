Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan on four-day visit

UN Chief Antonio Guterres arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Pakistan during which he will attend the international conference on Afghan refugees, hold talks with top Pakistani leadership and visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The UN Secretary-General was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officials of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan on his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the Foreign Office, Mr. Guterres will hold talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During these meetings, Pakistan will share its perspective on the Kashmir issue, it said.

The UN Chief's other engagements also include interactions with parliamentarians and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes such as sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping. He will also visit Lahore.

He will also visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur.

Mr. Guterres will also speak at the International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan, which is being organized by the Pakistan government and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), along with High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The two-day conference, starting from Monday, will be inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.