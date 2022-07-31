World

U.N. brigade in Congo open fire at border post causing death, injury

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters KINSHASA July 31, 2022 22:53 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 22:53 IST

Soldiers returning from leave to a United Nations intervention brigade in Democratic Republic of Congo opened fire at a border post, leading to an unknown number of deaths, the U.N. peacekeeping force said on July 31.

The incident at the Congo - Uganda border post in Kasindi in the restive eastern part of the country is the latest involving the peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, which has come under pressure from days of protests.

It was not clear why the soldiers opened fire.

"This serious incident has caused loss of life and serious injuries," Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Congo, said in a statement.

Ms. Keita said an investigation had begun and the suspected perpetrators arrested.

"Faced with this unspeakable and irresponsible behaviour, the perpetrators of the shooting were identified and arrested pending the conclusions of the investigation which has already started in collaboration with the Congolese authorities," she said.

She added contact had been made with the country of origin of the soldiers so that legal proceedings can be initiated urgently. She did not name the country.

Since protests began last Monday, at least 20 people, including three peacekeepers have been killed.

The protests were spurred by complaints that the mission has failed to protect civilians against militia violence that has raged for years in the region.

