UN biodiversity talks moved out of China on virus fears

Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.N.'s Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity said it had reached the decision after consultations with the Chinese government.

The next round of talks on a global biodiversity treaty due to be held in the Chinese city of Kunming on Feb. 24 will be moved to Rome as a result of a coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations announced.

Kunming is still set to host the main round of global biodiversity talks in October this year.

Feb 1, 2020

