U.K.'s window of opportunity for Brexit deal closing, says EU Commission

12 June 2020 17:20 IST

There is still much work needed to strike a trade deal between Britain and the European Union and the window of opportunity is closing for London before its Brexit transition period ends, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

He was speaking after talks with British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, who told him that London had no intention of extending the transition period beyond the end of this year.

