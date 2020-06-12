International

U.K.'s window of opportunity for Brexit deal closing, says EU Commission

In this photo of January 31, a Brexit supporter is seen demonstrating in Parliament Square in London.

In this photo of January 31, a Brexit supporter is seen demonstrating in Parliament Square in London.   | Photo Credit: AP

There is still much work needed to strike a trade deal between Britain and the European Union and the window of opportunity is closing for London before its Brexit transition period ends, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

Also read: How the world reacted on Brexit Day

He was speaking after talks with British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, who told him that London had no intention of extending the transition period beyond the end of this year.

Related Topics
Brexit
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 5:20:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uks-window-of-opportunity-for-brexit-deal-closing-says-eu-commission/article31813622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY