U.K.'s Priti Patel resigns as Home Secretary

"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Ms. Patel said

Reuters LONDON
September 05, 2022 23:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of Priti Patel who resigned as Britain’s Home Secretary after the victory of Liz Truss. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Priti Patel said on September 5, 2022 that she will step down as Britain's Home Secretary, or Interior Minister, once Liz Truss formally takes over as the country's Prime Minister.

Her resignation comes just hours after Ms., Truss was named the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest to become the next Prime Minister. Ms. Truss will take office on Tuesday.

"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Ms. Patel said in her resignation letter to current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which she posted on Twitter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app