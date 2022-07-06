U.K.'s opposition leader says he would welcome snap national election

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks in the House of Commons in London. File | Photo Credit: AP

July 06, 2022 00:55 IST

Keir Starmer said that the country needed a change of government after Boris Johnson lost two of his key Ministers

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said he would welcome a snap election and the country needed a change of government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost two of his key ministers who quit on Tuesday. Asked by a reporter if he would support a national election if one was called in the next two weeks, Mr. Starmer said: "Yes. We need a fresh start for Britain. We need a change of government and this government is collapsing." Advertisement Advertisement It’s clear that this government is now collapsing, says Starmer Mr. Starmer, said it was clear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was now collapsing following the resignation of two senior ministers. "After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing," Starmer said in a statement.