International

U.K.'s opposition leader says he would welcome snap national election

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks in the House of Commons in London. File

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks in the House of Commons in London. File | Photo Credit: AP

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said he would welcome a snap election and the country needed a change of government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost two of his key ministers who quit on Tuesday.

Asked by a reporter if he would support a national election if one was called in the next two weeks, Mr. Starmer said: "Yes. We need a fresh start for Britain. We need a change of government and this government is collapsing."

It’s clear that this government is now collapsing, says Starmer

Mr. Starmer, said it was clear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was now collapsing following the resignation of two senior ministers.

"After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing," Starmer said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
United Kingdom
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2022 1:09:39 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uks-opposition-leader-says-he-would-welcome-snap-national-election/article65604277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY