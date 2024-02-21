ADVERTISEMENT

U.K.’s Labour Party calls for ceasefire in Gaza and Israel ahead of crucial parliamentary vote

February 21, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - LONDON

The SNP motion condemns the “military assault on what is now the largest refugee camp” and for Israel to end the “collective punishment” of Palestinians

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

Labour’s legislative move comes as the U.K. House of Commons gets set to debate a Scottish National Party (SNP) motion on Wednesday afternoon that calls for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel”. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.K.’s Labour Party has called for a “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas as it attempts to prevent a second rebellion among its MPs, who are deeply divided on Israel’s retaliation in Gaza for Hamas’s October 7 attack on its soil. With more than 29,000 Palestinians already killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel has threatened to expand operations and undertake a ground invasion of the city of Rafah, unless hostages are returned.

Labour’s legislative move comes as the U.K. House of Commons gets set to debate a Scottish National Party (SNP) motion on Wednesday afternoon that calls for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel”. When the SNP last introduced a motion on the West Asia conflict, in November 2023, 56 Labour MPs, including eight frontbenchers had quit the party to support the motion.

Also Read | Party leaders in U.K. kick off general election year

The SNP welcomed what it called a “long overdue U-tun” by Labour leader Keir Starmer whose party is expected to win the general elections later this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s telling that it took the SNP to insert a backbone into the Labour party and act as Westminster’s conscience on this conflict,” SNP parliamentary leader Stephen Flynn said in a statement.

Labour introduced its amendment to address what its shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy called “unbalanced” language in the SNP amendment.

The SNP motion condemns the “military assault on what is now the largest refugee camp” and for Israel to end the “collective punishment” of Palestinians. The SNP motion also calls on Hamas to immediately release all the hostages it took on October 7.

Editorial | Two states: On the Palestine question and the U.K. 

There are differences in the language between the SNP motion and the Labour amendment, which does not refer to “collective punishment”. It also says, “Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence”. The Labour amendment also mentions alignment with the position of some of the U.K.’s allies.

The Rishi Sunak government has tabled its own amendment to the motion as well, calling for an “immediate humanitarian pause”. Over 29,000 people — most of them civilians and children — have been killed by Israel’s attack on Gaza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US